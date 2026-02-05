Before the blades turn

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Christian Gabriel, assigned to the 41st Rescue Generation Squadron, inspects components on the main rotor of an HH-60W Jolly Green II during maintenance operations at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Feb. 4, 2026. The main rotor is inspected to identify wear or damage. (U.S. Air Force photos by Airman First Class Noah Noonan)