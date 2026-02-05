Date Taken: 02.04.2026 Date Posted: 02.05.2026 14:24 Photo ID: 9508534 VIRIN: 260204-F-FH898-1052 Resolution: 7443x4962 Size: 11.13 MB Location: MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GEORGIA, US

Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Before the blades turn [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Noah Noonan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.