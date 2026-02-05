Before the blades turn

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airman assigned to the 41st Rescue Generation Squadron verifies serial numbers on an HH-60W Jolly Green II at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Feb. 4, 2026. Serial number checks are for tracking aircraft parts and maintenance records. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman First Class Noah Noonan)