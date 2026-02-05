U.S. Air Force Airman assigned to the 41st Rescue Generation Squadron verifies serial numbers on an HH-60W Jolly Green II at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Feb. 4, 2026. Serial number checks are for tracking aircraft parts and maintenance records. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman First Class Noah Noonan)
|Date Taken:
|02.04.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.05.2026 14:24
|Photo ID:
|9508538
|VIRIN:
|260204-F-FH898-1064
|Resolution:
|6739x4493
|Size:
|7.17 MB
|Location:
|MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GEORGIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Before the blades turn [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Noah Noonan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.