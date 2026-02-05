Before the blades turn

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airmen of the 41st Rescue Generation Squadron conduct an inspection on an HH-60W Jolly Green II at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Feb. 4, 2026. The inspection supports continued operational readiness for the combat search and rescue aircraft. (U.S Air Force photo by Airman First Class Noah Noonan)