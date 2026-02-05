U.S. Air Force Airman Dajuanna Carter, 41st Rescue Generation Squadron heavy integrated avionics apprentice, performs maintenance on an HH-60W Jolly Green II at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Feb. 4, 2026. Maintenance helps ensure the aircraft functions properly during operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman First Class Noah Noonan)
|Date Taken:
|02.04.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.05.2026 14:24
|Photo ID:
|9508542
|VIRIN:
|260204-F-FH898-1147
|Resolution:
|6263x4175
|Size:
|7.45 MB
|Location:
|MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GEORGIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Before the blades turn [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Noah Noonan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.