A medical technician assigned to the 1st Special Operations Wing treats a volunteer with simulated injuries during an active-shooter exercise at Hurlburt Field, Florida, Jan. 28, 2026. Medical personnel were evaluated on their ability to triage and perform life-saving measures in field conditions. This realistic, high-pressure scenario ensured the 1 SOW is prepared to quickly respond to emergencies while preserving operational mission integrity. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Samantha Rossi)
|Date Taken:
|01.28.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.04.2026 17:55
|Photo ID:
|9507064
|VIRIN:
|260128-F-UV715-1399
|Resolution:
|7437x4958
|Size:
|8.41 MB
|Location:
|HURLBURT FIELD, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Hurlburt Field, Okaloosa County first responders conduct active-shooter exercise [Image 12 of 12], by A1C Samantha Rossi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.