Hurlburt Field, Okaloosa County first responders conduct active-shooter exercise

An Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office deputy observes Air Commandos assigned to the 1st Special Operations Wing during an active-shooter exercise at Hurlburt Field, Florida, Jan. 28, 2026. The 1 SOW and OCSO worked together during the exercise to validate and improve response procedures for real emergencies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Samantha Rossi)