(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Hurlburt Field, Okaloosa County first responders conduct active-shooter exercise [Image 10 of 12]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Hurlburt Field, Okaloosa County first responders conduct active-shooter exercise

    HURLBURT FIELD, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    01.28.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Samantha Rossi 

    1st Special Operations Wing

    An Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office deputy observes Air Commandos assigned to the 1st Special Operations Wing during an active-shooter exercise at Hurlburt Field, Florida, Jan. 28, 2026. The 1 SOW and OCSO worked together during the exercise to validate and improve response procedures for real emergencies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Samantha Rossi)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.28.2026
    Date Posted: 02.04.2026 17:55
    Photo ID: 9507060
    VIRIN: 260128-F-UV715-1398
    Resolution: 7825x5217
    Size: 9.04 MB
    Location: HURLBURT FIELD, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hurlburt Field, Okaloosa County first responders conduct active-shooter exercise [Image 12 of 12], by A1C Samantha Rossi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Hurlburt Field, Okaloosa County first responders conduct active-shooter exercise
    Hurlburt Field, Okaloosa County first responders conduct active-shooter exercise
    Hurlburt Field, Okaloosa County first responders conduct active-shooter exercise
    Hurlburt Field, Okaloosa County first responders conduct active-shooter exercise
    Hurlburt Field, Okaloosa County first responders conduct active-shooter exercise
    Hurlburt Field, Okaloosa County first responders conduct active-shooter exercise
    Hurlburt Field, Okaloosa County first responders conduct active-shooter exercise
    Hurlburt Field, Okaloosa County first responders conduct active-shooter exercise
    Hurlburt Field, Okaloosa County first responders conduct active-shooter exercise
    Hurlburt Field, Okaloosa County first responders conduct active-shooter exercise
    Hurlburt Field, Okaloosa County first responders conduct active-shooter exercise
    Hurlburt Field, Okaloosa County first responders conduct active-shooter exercise

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery