(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Hurlburt Field, Okaloosa County first responders conduct active-shooter exercise [Image 6 of 12]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Hurlburt Field, Okaloosa County first responders conduct active-shooter exercise

    HURLBURT FIELD, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    01.28.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Samantha Rossi 

    1st Special Operations Wing

    Security Forces Airmen assigned to the 1st Special Operations Wing apprehend a volunteer roleplaying as a suspect during an active-shooter exercise at Hurlburt Field, Florida, Jan. 28, 2026. The exercise aimed to train the base populace and emergency response teams for high-stress, no-fail scenarios, keeping Team Hurlburt ready for any contingency. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Samantha Rossi)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.28.2026
    Date Posted: 02.04.2026 17:55
    Photo ID: 9507052
    VIRIN: 260128-F-UV715-1180
    Resolution: 5903x3736
    Size: 3.87 MB
    Location: HURLBURT FIELD, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hurlburt Field, Okaloosa County first responders conduct active-shooter exercise [Image 12 of 12], by A1C Samantha Rossi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Hurlburt Field, Okaloosa County first responders conduct active-shooter exercise
    Hurlburt Field, Okaloosa County first responders conduct active-shooter exercise
    Hurlburt Field, Okaloosa County first responders conduct active-shooter exercise
    Hurlburt Field, Okaloosa County first responders conduct active-shooter exercise
    Hurlburt Field, Okaloosa County first responders conduct active-shooter exercise
    Hurlburt Field, Okaloosa County first responders conduct active-shooter exercise
    Hurlburt Field, Okaloosa County first responders conduct active-shooter exercise
    Hurlburt Field, Okaloosa County first responders conduct active-shooter exercise
    Hurlburt Field, Okaloosa County first responders conduct active-shooter exercise
    Hurlburt Field, Okaloosa County first responders conduct active-shooter exercise
    Hurlburt Field, Okaloosa County first responders conduct active-shooter exercise
    Hurlburt Field, Okaloosa County first responders conduct active-shooter exercise

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery