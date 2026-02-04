Hurlburt Field, Okaloosa County first responders conduct active-shooter exercise

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Firefighters assigned to the 1st Special Operations Wing transport a volunteer roleplaying as a victim during an active-shooter exercise at Hurlburt Field, Florida, Jan. 28, 2026. The base evaluated emergency response capabilities to ensure the 1 SOW is ready to respond to emergencies while preserving operational mission integrity. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Samantha Rossi)