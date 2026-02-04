Hurlburt Field, Okaloosa County first responders conduct active-shooter exercise

Security Forces Airmen assigned to the 1st Special Operations Wing clear a building during an active-shooter exercise at Hurlburt Field, Florida, Jan. 28, 2026. Security forces personnel were evaluated on response times, clearing a building and apprehending a suspect, ensuring the 1 SOW is prepared to handle crises while preserving operational mission integrity. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Samantha Rossi)
