Hurlburt Field, Okaloosa County first responders conduct active-shooter exercise

Security Forces Airmen assigned to the 1st Special Operations Wing give commands to a volunteer roleplaying as a suspect during an active-shooter exercise at Hurlburt Field, Florida, Jan. 28, 2026. The exercise aimed to train the base populace and emergency response teams for high-stress, no-fail scenarios, keeping Team Hurlburt ready for any contingency. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Samantha Rossi)