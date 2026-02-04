(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Hurlburt Field, Okaloosa County first responders conduct active-shooter exercise [Image 5 of 12]

    Hurlburt Field, Okaloosa County first responders conduct active-shooter exercise

    HURLBURT FIELD, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    01.28.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Samantha Rossi 

    1st Special Operations Wing

    Security Forces Airmen assigned to the 1st Special Operations Wing give commands to a volunteer roleplaying as a suspect during an active-shooter exercise at Hurlburt Field, Florida, Jan. 28, 2026. The exercise aimed to train the base populace and emergency response teams for high-stress, no-fail scenarios, keeping Team Hurlburt ready for any contingency. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Samantha Rossi)

    Date Taken: 01.28.2026
    Date Posted: 02.04.2026 17:55
    Photo ID: 9507048
    VIRIN: 260128-F-UV715-1161
    Resolution: 7888x5259
    Size: 8.19 MB
    Location: HURLBURT FIELD, FLORIDA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hurlburt Field, Okaloosa County first responders conduct active-shooter exercise [Image 12 of 12], by A1C Samantha Rossi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

