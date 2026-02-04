Hurlburt Field, Okaloosa County first responders conduct active-shooter exercise

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Medics assigned to the 1st Special Operations Wing set up a casualty collection point during an active-shooter exercise at Hurlburt Field, Florida, Jan. 28, 2026. Medical personnel were evaluated on their ability to perform life-saving measures in field conditions. This realistic, high-pressure scenario ensured the 1 SOW is prepared to quickly respond to emergencies while preserving operational mission integrity. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Samantha Rossi)