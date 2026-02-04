(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Hurlburt Field, Okaloosa County first responders conduct active-shooter exercise

    Hurlburt Field, Okaloosa County first responders conduct active-shooter exercise

    HURLBURT FIELD, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    01.28.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Samantha Rossi 

    1st Special Operations Wing

    An Air Commando assigned to the 1st Special Operations Wing roleplays as a victim during an active-shooter exercise at Hurlburt Field, Florida, Jan. 28, 2026. The base evaluated emergency response capabilities to ensure the 1 SOW is ready to respond to emergencies while preserving operational mission integrity. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Samantha Rossi)

    Date Taken: 01.28.2026
    Date Posted: 02.04.2026
    Photo ID: 9507049
    VIRIN: 260128-F-UV715-1147
    Resolution: 7652x5101
    Size: 6.48 MB
    Location: HURLBURT FIELD, FLORIDA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hurlburt Field, Okaloosa County first responders conduct active-shooter exercise [Image 12 of 12], by A1C Samantha Rossi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

