Hurlburt Field, Okaloosa County first responders conduct active-shooter exercise

A Wing Inspection Team member assigned to the 1st Special Operations Wing prepares to grade active-shooter response procedures during an exercise at Hurlburt Field, Florida, Jan. 28, 2026. WIT members are subject matter experts who work with the inspector general’s office to evaluate the installation’s emergency response capabilities and identify areas for improvement to ensure the wing is prepared for real-world incidents. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Samantha Rossi)
|Date Taken:
|01.28.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.04.2026 17:55
|Photo ID:
|9507058
|VIRIN:
|260128-F-UV715-1036
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|10.86 MB
|Location:
|HURLBURT FIELD, FLORIDA, US
