    Hurlburt Field, Okaloosa County first responders conduct active-shooter exercise [Image 1 of 12]

    Hurlburt Field, Okaloosa County first responders conduct active-shooter exercise

    HURLBURT FIELD, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    01.28.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Samantha Rossi 

    1st Special Operations Wing

    A Wing Inspection Team member assigned to the 1st Special Operations Wing prepares to grade active-shooter response procedures during an exercise at Hurlburt Field, Florida, Jan. 28, 2026. WIT members are subject matter experts who work with the inspector general’s office to evaluate the installation’s emergency response capabilities and identify areas for improvement to ensure the wing is prepared for real-world incidents. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Samantha Rossi)

    Date Taken: 01.28.2026
    Date Posted: 02.04.2026 17:55
    Photo ID: 9507058
    VIRIN: 260128-F-UV715-1036
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 10.86 MB
    Location: HURLBURT FIELD, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hurlburt Field, Okaloosa County first responders conduct active-shooter exercise [Image 12 of 12], by A1C Samantha Rossi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

