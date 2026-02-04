Hurlburt Field, Okaloosa County first responders conduct active-shooter exercise

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A Wing Inspection Team member assigned to the 1st Special Operations Wing prepares to grade active-shooter response procedures during an exercise at Hurlburt Field, Florida, Jan. 28, 2026. WIT members are subject matter experts who work with the inspector general’s office to evaluate the installation’s emergency response capabilities and identify areas for improvement to ensure the wing is prepared for real-world incidents. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Samantha Rossi)