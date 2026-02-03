(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    U.S. Air Force and Policia Nacional de Panamá Continue to Build Partnership [Image 13 of 15]

    U.S. Air Force and Policia Nacional de Panamá Continue to Build Partnership

    PANAMA

    01.30.2026

    Photo by Spc. Trey Woodard 

    U.S. Southern Command   

    U.S. Air Force Airman Emma Arrizon-Negrete, assigned to the 824th Base Defense Squadron, reads a 9-line medical evacuation request during a tactical medical evacuation training exercise at Cerro Tigre range, Panamá, Jan. 30, 2026. The training enhances readiness by strengthening lifesaving capabilities and reinforcing coordination in austere environments. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Trey Woodard)

    Date Taken: 01.30.2026
    Date Posted: 02.03.2026 23:13
    Photo ID: 9505689
    VIRIN: 260130-A-UJ512-1013
    Resolution: 5839x3893
    Size: 2.42 MB
    Location: PA
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    This work, U.S. Air Force and Policia Nacional de Panamá Continue to Build Partnership [Image 15 of 15], by SPC Trey Woodard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    SOUTHCOM
    U.S.Air Force
    Partnership
    Panama
    interoperability
    JSCG-P

