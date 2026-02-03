U.S. Air Force and Policia Nacional de Panamá Continue to Build Partnership

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airman Emma Arrizon-Negrete, assigned to the 824th Base Defense Squadron, reads a 9-line medical evacuation request during a tactical medical evacuation training exercise at Cerro Tigre range, Panamá, Jan. 30, 2026. The training enhances readiness by strengthening lifesaving capabilities and reinforcing coordination in austere environments. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Trey Woodard)