U.S. Air Force and Policia Nacional de Panamá Continue to Build Partnership

Members of the U.S. Air Force assigned to the 824th Base Defense Squadron, and Policia Nacional de Panamá conduct a live fire training at Cerro Tigre range, Panamá, Jan. 30, 2026. The engagements support the U.S.–Panama security cooperation by strengthening partnerships, enhancing interoperability and building shared readiness through cooperative, invited training. (U.S. Army Photo by Spc. Trey Woodard)