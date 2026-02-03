U.S. Air Force and Policia Nacional de Panamá Continue to Build Partnership

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airman Emma Arrizon-Negrete, assigned to the 824th Base Defense Squadron, provides security during a tactical medical evacuation training event at Cerro Tigre range, Panamá, Jan. 30, 2026. The engagements support the U.S.–Panama security cooperation by strengthening partnerships, enhancing interoperability and building shared readiness through cooperative, invited training. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Trey Woodard)