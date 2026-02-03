U.S. Air Force and Policia Nacional de Panamá Continue to Build Partnership

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Macklin Bickford, assigned to the 824th Base Defense Squadron, provides security from a prone position during a tactical medical evacuation training exercise at Cerro Tigre range, Panamá, Jan. 30, 2026. The engagements support the U.S.–Panama security cooperation by strengthening partnerships, enhancing interoperability and building shared readiness through cooperative, invited training. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Trey Woodard)