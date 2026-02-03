U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Macklin Bickford, assigned to the 824th Base Defense Squadron, provides security from a prone position during a tactical medical evacuation training exercise at Cerro Tigre range, Panamá, Jan. 30, 2026. The engagements support the U.S.–Panama security cooperation by strengthening partnerships, enhancing interoperability and building shared readiness through cooperative, invited training. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Trey Woodard)
|Date Taken:
|01.30.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.03.2026 23:13
|Photo ID:
|9505683
|VIRIN:
|260130-A-UJ512-1007
|Resolution:
|6383x4255
|Size:
|3.58 MB
|Location:
|PA
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Air Force and Policia Nacional de Panamá Continue to Build Partnership [Image 15 of 15], by SPC Trey Woodard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.