U.S. Air Force and Policia Nacional de Panamá Continue to Build Partnership

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class James Rice, assigned to the 824th Base Defense Squadron, provides security while maneuvering through dense jungle terrain during a tactical medical evacuation training exercise at Cerro Tigre range, Panamá, Jan. 30, 2026. The training enhances readiness by strengthening lifesaving capabilities and reinforcing coordination in austere environments. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Trey Woodard)