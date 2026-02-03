U.S. Air Force and Policia Nacional de Panamá Continue to Build Partnership

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Members of the U.S. Air Force assigned to the 824th Base Defense Squadron, and Policia Nacional de Panamá conduct a live fire training at Cerro Tigre range, Panamá, Jan. 30, 2026. The activity supports ongoing efforts to strengthen partnerships and advance bilateral cooperation between the United States and Panama. (U.S. Army Photo by Spc. Trey Woodard)