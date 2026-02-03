A member of the Policia Nacional de Panamá fires a pistol during a live fire training at Cerro Tigre range, Panamá, Jan. 30, 2026. The training, which was conducted with U.S. Air Force members assigned to 824th Base Defense Squadron, contributes to long-term partnership development and regional cooperation efforts in Panama. (U.S. Army Photo by Spc. Trey Woodard)
|Date Taken:
|01.30.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.03.2026 23:13
|Photo ID:
|9505679
|VIRIN:
|260130-A-UJ512-1003
|Resolution:
|4405x2937
|Size:
|885.53 KB
|Location:
|PA
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Air Force and Policia Nacional de Panamá Continue to Build Partnership [Image 15 of 15], by SPC Trey Woodard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.