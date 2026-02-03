U.S. Air Force and Policia Nacional de Panamá Continue to Build Partnership

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A member of the Policia Nacional de Panamá fires a pistol during a live fire training at Cerro Tigre range, Panamá, Jan. 30, 2026. The training, which was conducted with U.S. Air Force members assigned to 824th Base Defense Squadron, contributes to long-term partnership development and regional cooperation efforts in Panama. (U.S. Army Photo by Spc. Trey Woodard)