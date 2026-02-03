U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 824th Base Defense Squadron, carry a simulated casualty during a tactical medical evacuation training exercise at Cerro Tigre range, Panamá, Jan. 30, 2026. The training enhances readiness by strengthening lifesaving capabilities and reinforcing coordination in austere environments. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Trey Woodard)
This work, U.S. Air Force and Policia Nacional de Panamá Continue to Build Partnership [Image 15 of 15], by SPC Trey Woodard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.