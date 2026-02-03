U.S. Air Force and Policia Nacional de Panamá Continue to Build Partnership

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Eduardo Tamayo, assigned to the 824th Base Defense Squadron, provides security as fellow Airmen evacuate a simulated casualty during a tactical medical evacuation training exercise at Cerro Tigre range, Panamá, Jan. 30, 2026. The training enhances readiness by strengthening lifesaving capabilities and reinforcing coordination in austere environments. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Trey Woodard)