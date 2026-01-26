380th Emergency Management Airmen lead training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Lazaro Gonzalez, 380th Maintain the Force Element Readiness and Mortuary Affairs noncommissioned officer in charge, left, speaks with Senior Airman Asher Taylor, 380th Emergency Management specialist, during an emergency actions refresher training in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 23, 2026. Airmen deployed to CENTCOM train regularly to ensure they are ready to respond at a moment’s notice. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. James Cason)