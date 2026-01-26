380th Emergency Management Airmen lead training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Michael Cashwell, 380th Emergency Management specialist, leads a conversation during an emergency actions refresher training in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 23, 2026. Readiness to respond to emergencies requires vigilance, and training ensures Airmen remain sharp and focused on the mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. James Cason)