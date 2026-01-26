U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class James Gayden, 380th Logistics Readiness Squadron vehicle operator, listens during an emergency actions refresher training in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 23, 2026. Readiness to respond to emergencies requires vigilance, and training ensures Airmen remain sharp and focused on the mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. James Cason)
|Date Taken:
|01.22.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.28.2026 01:04
|Photo ID:
|9495956
|VIRIN:
|260123-F-VR222-2154
|Resolution:
|5933x3947
|Size:
|3.44 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 380th Emergency Management Airmen lead training [Image 11 of 11], by MSgt James Cason, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.