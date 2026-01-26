380th Emergency Management Airmen lead training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Laturey Villegas, 380th Expeditionary Logistics Readiness Squadron munitions crew chief, left, watches Master Sgt. Trevor Coady, 380th Base Defense Element Role, demonstrate proper use of a tourniquet during an emergency actions refresher training in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 23, 2026. Honing TCCC skills while deployed helps Airmen sharpen their abilities to quickly and efficiently provide care during an emergency. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. James Cason)