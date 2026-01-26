(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    380th Emergency Management Airmen lead training [Image 9 of 11]

    380th Emergency Management Airmen lead training

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    01.22.2026

    Photo by Master Sgt. James Cason     

    United States Air Forces Central           

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Lazaro Gonzalez, 380th Maintain the Force Element Readiness and Mortuary Affairs noncommissioned officer in charge, listens during an emergency actions refresher training in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 23, 2026. Airmen deployed to CENTCOM train regularly to ensure they are ready to respond at a moment’s notice. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. James Cason)

    Date Taken: 01.22.2026
    Date Posted: 01.28.2026 01:04
    Photo ID: 9495952
    VIRIN: 260123-F-VR222-2136
    Resolution: 4958x3299
    Size: 2.09 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 380th Emergency Management Airmen lead training [Image 11 of 11], by MSgt James Cason, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

