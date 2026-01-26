380th Emergency Management Airmen lead training

U.S. Air Force Airman Apolinar Vilchis, 380th Logistics Readiness Squadron vehicle operator, practices proper use of a tourniquet during an emergency actions refresher training in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 23, 2026. Regularly practicing TCCC allows Airmen to maintain their confidence to save lives during emergency situations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. James Cason)
