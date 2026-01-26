(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    380th Emergency Management Airmen lead training

    380th Emergency Management Airmen lead training

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    01.22.2026

    Photo by Master Sgt. James Cason     

    United States Air Forces Central           

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Trevor Coady, 380th Base Defense Element section chief, instructs Airmen on tactical combat casualty care during an emergency actions refresher training in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 23, 2026. Honing TCCC skills while deployed helps Airmen sharpen their abilities to quickly and efficiently provide care during an emergency. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. James Cason)

    Date Taken: 01.22.2026
    Date Posted: 01.28.2026 01:04
    Photo ID: 9495926
    VIRIN: 260123-F-VR222-2086
    Resolution: 4637x3085
    Size: 3.52 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 1

    This work, 380th Emergency Management Airmen lead training [Image 11 of 11], by MSgt James Cason, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

