380th Emergency Management Airmen lead training

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Trevor Coady, 380th Base Defense Element section chief, instructs Airmen on tactical combat casualty care during an emergency actions refresher training in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 23, 2026. Honing TCCC skills while deployed helps Airmen sharpen their abilities to quickly and efficiently provide care during an emergency. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. James Cason)