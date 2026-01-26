380th Emergency Management Airmen lead training

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Michael Cashwell, 380th Emergency Management specialist, briefs about uniform posture levels during an emergency actions refresher training in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 23, 2026. Airmen deployed to CENTCOM train regularly to ensure they are ready to respond at a moment’s notice. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. James Cason)
