380th Emergency Management Airmen lead training

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Trevor Coady, 380th Base Defense Element section chief, instructs Airmen on tactical combat casualty care during an emergency actions refresher training in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 23, 2026. Regularly practicing TCCC allows Airmen to maintain their confidence to save lives during emergency situations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. James Cason)