412th CA Battalion Conducts MET Lanes Training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S Army Observer Controller Trainers (OCT) assigned to the 338th Training Support Battalion provided feedback to the U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers from Alpha Company, 412th Civil Affairs Battalion (Airborne), following Civil Affairs Mission Essential Task (MET) lanes at Camp James A. Garfield, Ohio, Jan. 22, 2026. The feedback reinforced training objectives and highlighted lessons learned from lane execution. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Staff Sgt. Dominique Cox).