412th CA Battalion Conducts MET Lanes Training

A U.S. Army Reserve Soldier assigned to Alpha Company, 412th Civil Affairs Battalion (Airborne), participated in a simulated civil engagement during Civil Affairs Mission Essential Task (MET) lanes at Camp James A. Garfield, Ohio, Jan. 22, 2026. The scenario reinforced civil engagement techniques and communication skills in a realistic training environment. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Staff Sgt. Dominique Cox)