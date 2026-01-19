412th CA Battalion Conducts MET Lanes Training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S Army Observer Controller Trainers (OCT) assigned to the 338th Training Support Battalion observed and evaluated U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers from Alpha Company, 412th Civil Affairs Battalion (Airborne), during Civil Affairs Mission Essential Task (MET) lanes at Camp James A. Garfield, Ohio, Jan. 22, 2026. The OCTs assessed performance and provided feedback to support training objectives throughout the exercise. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Staff Sgt. Dominique Cox).