412th CA Battalion Conducts MET Lanes Training

U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers assigned to Alpha Company, 412th Civil Affairs Battalion (Airborne), 360th Civil Affairs Brigade (Airborne), 352nd Civil Affairs Command, maneuvered through a cold-weather environment during Civil Affairs Mission Essential Task (MET) lanes at Camp James A. Garfield, Ohio, Jan. 22, 2026. The training enhanced Soldiers’ ability to operate effectively in challenging winter conditions as part of the battalion’s largest exercise of 2026. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Staff Sgt. Dominique Cox).
|01.22.2026
|01.25.2026 21:00
|9492164
|260122-A-QP097-3757
|6720x4480
|7.12 MB
|US
|2
|0
