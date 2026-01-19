412th CA Battalion Conducts MET Lanes Training

A U.S. Army Reserve Soldier served as the exercise coordinator, briefing Soldiers on timelines and planning requirements during Civil Affairs Mission Essential Task (MET) lanes at Camp James A. Garfield, Ohio, Jan. 22, 2026. She coordinated training execution and provided guidance to ensure lane objectives were met throughout the event. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Staff Sgt. Dominique Cox).
|Date Taken:
|01.22.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.25.2026 21:00
|Photo ID:
|9492175
|VIRIN:
|260122-A-QP097-6502
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|4.42 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
