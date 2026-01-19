412th CA Battalion Conducts MET Lanes Training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Army Reserve Soldier serving as a role-player, assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Company (HHC), 412th Civil Affairs Battalion (Airborne), portrayed an armed local national during a simulated civil engagement as U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers from Alpha Company conducted Civil Affairs Mission Essential Task (MET) lanes at Camp James A. Garfield, Ohio, Jan. 22, 2026. The scenario tested Soldiers’ ability to assess security conditions and engage civilians during realistic training. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Staff Sgt. Dominique Cox).