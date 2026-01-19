(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    412th CA Battalion Conducts MET Lanes Training [Image 9 of 15]

    412th CA Battalion Conducts MET Lanes Training

    UNITED STATES

    01.22.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Dominique Cox 

    352nd Civil Affairs Command

    A U.S. Army Reserve Soldier serving as a role-player, assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Company (HHC), 412th Civil Affairs Battalion (Airborne), portrayed an armed local national during a simulated civil engagement as U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers from Alpha Company conducted Civil Affairs Mission Essential Task (MET) lanes at Camp James A. Garfield, Ohio, Jan. 22, 2026. The scenario tested Soldiers’ ability to assess security conditions and engage civilians during realistic training. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Staff Sgt. Dominique Cox).

    Date Taken: 01.22.2026
    Date Posted: 01.25.2026 21:00
    This work, 412th CA Battalion Conducts MET Lanes Training [Image 15 of 15], by SGT Dominique Cox, identified by DVIDS

