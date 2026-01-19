412th CA Battalion Conducts MET Lanes Training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Army Reserve Soldier assigned to Alpha Company, 412th Civil Affairs Battalion (Airborne), 360th Civil Affairs Brigade (Airborne), 352nd Civil Affairs Command, has personal equipment inspected during a simulated security screening conducted by a role-player as part of Civil Affairs Mission Essential Task (MET) lanes at Camp James A. Garfield, Ohio, Jan. 22, 2026. The scenario reinforced procedures for operating in realistic civil environments during the battalion’s largest training exercise of 2026. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Staff Sgt. Dominique Cox).