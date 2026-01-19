412th CA Battalion Conducts MET Lanes Training

A U.S. Army Reserve Soldier assigned to Alpha Company, 412th Civil Affairs Battalion (Airborne), 360th Civil Affairs Brigade (Airborne), 352nd Civil Affairs Command, has personal equipment inspected during a simulated security screening conducted by a role-player as part of Civil Affairs Mission Essential Task (MET) lanes at Camp James A. Garfield, Ohio, Jan. 22, 2026. The scenario reinforced procedures for operating in realistic civil environments during the battalion’s largest training exercise of 2026. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Staff Sgt. Dominique Cox).
Date Taken:
|01.22.2026
Date Posted:
|01.25.2026 21:00
Photo ID:
|9492165
VIRIN:
|260122-A-QP097-3543
Resolution:
|6428x4285
Size:
|5.39 MB
Location:
|US
Web Views:
|4
Downloads:
|0
