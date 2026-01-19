412th CA Battalion Conducts MET Lanes Training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers assigned to Alpha Company, 412th Civil Affairs Battalion (Airborne), conducted a simulated civil engagement with a role-player during Civil Affairs Mission Essential Task (MET) lanes at Camp James A. Garfield, Ohio, Jan. 22, 2026. The scenario reinforced communication skills, information gathering, and rapport-building techniques in a realistic training environment. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Staff Sgt. Dominique Cox).