412th CA Battalion Conducts MET Lanes Training

U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers assigned to Alpha Company, 412th Civil Affairs Battalion (Airborne), conducted a simulated civil engagement with a role-player during Civil Affairs Mission Essential Task (MET) lanes at Camp James A. Garfield, Ohio, Jan. 22, 2026. The scenario reinforced communication skills, information gathering, and rapport-building techniques in a realistic training environment. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Staff Sgt. Dominique Cox).
01.22.2026
|01.22.2026
01.25.2026 21:00
|01.25.2026 21:00
9492172
|9492172
|VIRIN:
|260122-A-QP097-5580
6720x4480
|6720x4480
8 MB
|8 MB
US
|US
2
|2
0
|0
