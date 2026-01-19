A U.S. Army Reserve Soldier assigned to Alpha Company, 412th Civil Affairs Battalion (Airborne), conducted a simulated medical assessment on a role-player during Civil Affairs Mission Essential Task (MET) lanes at Camp James A. Garfield, Ohio, Jan. 22, 2026. The scenario reinforced Soldiers’ ability to interact with civilians and assess basic needs as part of realistic civil affairs training. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Staff Sgt. Dominique Cox).
|Date Taken:
|01.22.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.25.2026 21:00
|Photo ID:
|9492174
|VIRIN:
|260122-A-QP097-5982
|Resolution:
|6125x4083
|Size:
|9.2 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 412th CA Battalion Conducts MET Lanes Training [Image 15 of 15], by SGT Dominique Cox, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.