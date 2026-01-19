412th CA Battalion Conducts MET Lanes Training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Army Reserve Soldier assigned to Alpha Company, 412th Civil Affairs Battalion (Airborne), conducted a simulated medical assessment on a role-player during Civil Affairs Mission Essential Task (MET) lanes at Camp James A. Garfield, Ohio, Jan. 22, 2026. The scenario reinforced Soldiers’ ability to interact with civilians and assess basic needs as part of realistic civil affairs training. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Staff Sgt. Dominique Cox).