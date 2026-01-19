Col. Jonathan Baize, 613th Air Operations Center air mobility division chief, greets Maj. Gen. Charles Bolton, Eighteenth Air Force commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Joseph Arce during their immersion with the 515th Air Mobility Operations Wing, Joint Base Pear Harbor-Hickam, Jan. 14, 2026. The 613 AOC supports operations throughout the Indo-Asia-Pacific region, with a specific focus on integrating air, space, cyber, and information operations to meet campaign objectives and supporting rapid global mobility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Theresa Valadez)
|Date Taken:
|01.14.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.21.2026 18:11
|Photo ID:
|9486976
|VIRIN:
|260114-D-NU486-4015
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|11.93 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 18th Air Force Leaders Visit 515th AMOW at JBPHH [Image 10 of 10], by Theresa Valadez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
18th Air Force Leaders Visit 515th AMOW at JBPHH
No keywords found.