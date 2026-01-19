18th Air Force Leaders Visit 515th AMOW at JBPHH

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Col. Jonathan Baize, 613th Air Operations Center air mobility division chief, greets Maj. Gen. Charles Bolton, Eighteenth Air Force commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Joseph Arce during their immersion with the 515th Air Mobility Operations Wing, Joint Base Pear Harbor-Hickam, Jan. 14, 2026. The 613 AOC supports operations throughout the Indo-Asia-Pacific region, with a specific focus on integrating air, space, cyber, and information operations to meet campaign objectives and supporting rapid global mobility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Theresa Valadez)