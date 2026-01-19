18th Air Force Leaders Visit 515th AMOW at JBPHH

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Lisa DeWalt, 735th Air Mobility Squadron commander, shows Maj. Gen. Charles Bolton, Eighteenth Air Force commander, how the 735th AMS coordinates with Hickam partners to accomplish the mission, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Jan. 14, 2026.

This visit highlighted the 735th AMS role within the Rapid Global Mobility enterprise and demonstrated its capabilities in supporting the global air mobility support system mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Theresa Valadez)