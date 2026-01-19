(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    18th Air Force Leaders Visit 515th AMOW at JBPHH [Image 5 of 10]

    18th Air Force Leaders Visit 515th AMOW at JBPHH

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    01.14.2026

    Photo by Theresa Valadez 

    515th Air Mobility Operations Wing

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Charles Bolton, Eighteenth Air Force commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Joseph Arce, 18th AF command chief, view a new passenger service kiosk at the 735th Air Mobility Squadron passenger terminal, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Jan. 14, 2026. Throughout the visit, the 18th AF command team explored the 735th AMS’s innovative strategies to support the global mobility mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Theresa Valadez)

    Date Taken: 01.14.2026
    Date Posted: 01.21.2026 18:11
    Photo ID: 9486966
    VIRIN: 260114-D-NU486-4008
    Resolution: 7525x5017
    Size: 13.74 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 18th Air Force Leaders Visit 515th AMOW at JBPHH [Image 10 of 10], by Theresa Valadez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

