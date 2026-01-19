18th Air Force Leaders Visit 515th AMOW at JBPHH

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Charles Bolton, Eighteenth Air Force commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Joseph Arce, 18th AF command chief, view a new passenger service kiosk at the 735th Air Mobility Squadron passenger terminal, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Jan. 14, 2026. Throughout the visit, the 18th AF command team explored the 735th AMS’s innovative strategies to support the global mobility mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Theresa Valadez)