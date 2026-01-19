(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    18th Air Force Leaders Visit 515th AMOW at JBPHH [Image 6 of 10]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    18th Air Force Leaders Visit 515th AMOW at JBPHH

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    01.14.2026

    Photo by Theresa Valadez 

    515th Air Mobility Operations Wing

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. John Vidal, 735th Air Mobility Squadron aerospace maintenance craftsman, briefs Maj. Gen. Charles Bolton, Eighteenth Air Force commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Joseph Arce, 18th AF command chief, on the 735th AMS’s successful integration with Joint Base and 15th Wing during recent exercises, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Jan. 14, 2026. This visit highlighted the 735th AMS’s role within the Rapid Global Mobility enterprise and demonstrated its capabilities in supporting the global air mobility support system mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Theresa Valadez)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.14.2026
    Date Posted: 01.21.2026 18:11
    Photo ID: 9486967
    VIRIN: 260114-D-NU486-4009
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 12.65 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 18th Air Force Leaders Visit 515th AMOW at JBPHH [Image 10 of 10], by Theresa Valadez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    18th Air Force Leaders Visit 515th AMOW at JBPHH
    18th Air Force Leaders Visit 515th AMOW at JBPHH
    18th Air Force Leaders Visit 515th AMOW at JBPHH
    18th Air Force Leaders Visit 515th AMOW at JBPHH
    18th Air Force Leaders Visit 515th AMOW at JBPHH
    18th Air Force Leaders Visit 515th AMOW at JBPHH
    18th Air Force Leaders Visit 515th AMOW at JBPHH
    18th Air Force Leaders Visit 515th AMOW at JBPHH
    18th Air Force Leaders Visit 515th AMOW at JBPHH
    18th Air Force Leaders Visit 515th AMOW at JBPHH

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    18th Air Force Leaders Visit 515th AMOW at JBPHH

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    18 AF, 18thAIRFORCE, 515 AMOW, 515th Air Mobility Operations Wing, 735 AMS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery