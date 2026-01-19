U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. John Vidal, 735th Air Mobility Squadron aerospace maintenance craftsman, briefs Maj. Gen. Charles Bolton, Eighteenth Air Force commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Joseph Arce, 18th AF command chief, on the 735th AMS’s successful integration with Joint Base and 15th Wing during recent exercises, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Jan. 14, 2026. This visit highlighted the 735th AMS’s role within the Rapid Global Mobility enterprise and demonstrated its capabilities in supporting the global air mobility support system mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Theresa Valadez)
|Date Taken:
|01.14.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.21.2026 18:11
|Photo ID:
|9486967
|VIRIN:
|260114-D-NU486-4009
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|12.65 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 18th Air Force Leaders Visit 515th AMOW at JBPHH [Image 10 of 10], by Theresa Valadez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
18th Air Force Leaders Visit 515th AMOW at JBPHH
