U.S. Air Force Col. Joshua Holaday, 715th Air Mobility Operations Group commander, demonstrates a tabletop exercise for Maj. Gen. Charles Bolton, Eighteenth Air Force commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Joseph Arce, 18th AF command chief, during an immersion visit to the 515th Air Mobility Operations Wing, at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Jan. 14, 2026. This exercise, developed by the 735th AMS, challenges the team to navigate realistic scenarios involving degraded capabilities for maintenance support equipment, material handling equipment, and aircraft parking. (U.S. Air Force photo by Theresa Valadez)
|Date Taken:
|01.14.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.21.2026 18:11
|Photo ID:
|9486975
|VIRIN:
|260114-D-NU486-4012
|Resolution:
|4417x3313
|Size:
|3.38 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 18th Air Force Leaders Visit 515th AMOW at JBPHH [Image 10 of 10], by Theresa Valadez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
18th Air Force Leaders Visit 515th AMOW at JBPHH
No keywords found.