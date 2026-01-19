18th Air Force Leaders Visit 515th AMOW at JBPHH

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Airmen from the 735th Air Mobility Squadron demonstrate a tabletop exercise for Maj. Gen. Charles Bolton, Eighteenth Air Force commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Joseph Arce, 18th AF command chief, during an immersion visit to the 515th Air Mobility Operations Wing, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Jan. 14, 2026. This exercise, developed by the 735th AMS, challenges the team to navigate realistic scenarios involving degraded capabilities for maintenance support equipment, material handling equipment, and aircraft parking. (U.S. Air Force photo by Theresa Valadez)