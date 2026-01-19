(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    18th Air Force Leaders Visit 515th AMOW at JBPHH [Image 8 of 10]

    18th Air Force Leaders Visit 515th AMOW at JBPHH

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    01.14.2026

    Photo by Theresa Valadez 

    515th Air Mobility Operations Wing

    Airmen from the 735th Air Mobility Squadron demonstrate a tabletop exercise for Maj. Gen. Charles Bolton, Eighteenth Air Force commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Joseph Arce, 18th AF command chief, during an immersion visit to the 515th Air Mobility Operations Wing, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Jan. 14, 2026. This exercise, developed by the 735th AMS, challenges the team to navigate realistic scenarios involving degraded capabilities for maintenance support equipment, material handling equipment, and aircraft parking. (U.S. Air Force photo by Theresa Valadez)

    Date Taken: 01.14.2026
    Date Posted: 01.21.2026 18:11
    Photo ID: 9486971
    VIRIN: 260114-D-NU486-4011
    Resolution: 3530x2648
    Size: 2.49 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 18th Air Force Leaders Visit 515th AMOW at JBPHH [Image 10 of 10], by Theresa Valadez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    18th Air Force Leaders Visit 515th AMOW at JBPHH

    18 AF, 18thAIRFORCE, 515 AMOW, 515th Air Mobility Operations Wing, 735 AMS

