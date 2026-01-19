18th Air Force Leaders Visit 515th AMOW at JBPHH

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Charles Bolton, Eighteenth Air Force commander, coins Staff Sgt. Isaiah McGriff, 515th Air Mobility Operations Wing NCOIC of wing administration, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Jan. 14, 2026. Throughout their visit, the 18th AF command team was given opportunities to connect with the Airmen who are crucial to the global air mobility support system mission success. (U.S. Air Force photo by Theresa Valadez)