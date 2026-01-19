18th Air Force Leaders Visit 515th AMOW at JBPHH

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Travis Alton, 735th Air Mobility Squadron transportation operations section chief, briefs Maj. Gen. Charles Bolton, Eighteenth Air Force commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Joseph Arce, 18th AF command chief, on fleet service innovations at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Jan. 14, 2026. Throughout the visit, the 18th AF command team explored the 735th AMS’s innovative strategies to support the global mobility mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Theresa Valadez)