18th Air Force Leaders Visit 515th AMOW at JBPHH

U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Charles Bolton, Eighteenth Air Force commander, coins Staff Sgt. Isaiah McGriff, 515th Air Mobility Operations Wing NCOIC of wing administration, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Jan. 14, 2026. Throughout their visit, the 18th AF command team was given opportunities to connect with the Airmen who are crucial to the global air mobility support system mission success. (U.S. Air Force photo by Theresa Valadez)

Senior leaders from Eighteenth Air Force visited the 515th Air Mobility Operations Wing to engage with Airmen and to observe how the wing supports the Global Air Mobility Support System and Rapid Global Mobility enterprise, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Jan. 14, 2026.



During the visit Maj. Gen. Charles Bolton, 18th AF commander and Chief Master Sgt. Joseph Arce, 18 AF command chief, recognized outstanding Airmen, received mission briefings, and observed innovative approaches to fleet services, passenger processing, safety and maintenance operations. The immersion also included tabletop exercises developed by the 735th Air Mobility Squadron showcasing how Airmen train to operate in degraded and contested environments while maintaining mission effectiveness.



The visit highlighted the critical role the 515th AMOW and its units play in enabling global mobility, strengthening joint integration, and ensuring readiness across the Indo-Pacific.