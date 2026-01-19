(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    18th Air Force Leaders Visit 515th AMOW at JBPHH

    18th Air Force Leaders Visit 515th AMOW at JBPHH

    Photo By Theresa Valadez | U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Charles Bolton, Eighteenth Air Force commander, coins Staff...... read more read more

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    01.20.2026

    Story by Theresa Valadez 

    515th Air Mobility Operations Wing

    Senior leaders from Eighteenth Air Force visited the 515th Air Mobility Operations Wing to engage with Airmen and to observe how the wing supports the Global Air Mobility Support System and Rapid Global Mobility enterprise, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Jan. 14, 2026.

    During the visit Maj. Gen. Charles Bolton, 18th AF commander and Chief Master Sgt. Joseph Arce, 18 AF command chief, recognized outstanding Airmen, received mission briefings, and observed innovative approaches to fleet services, passenger processing, safety and maintenance operations. The immersion also included tabletop exercises developed by the 735th Air Mobility Squadron showcasing how Airmen train to operate in degraded and contested environments while maintaining mission effectiveness.

    The visit highlighted the critical role the 515th AMOW and its units play in enabling global mobility, strengthening joint integration, and ensuring readiness across the Indo-Pacific.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 01.20.2026
    Date Posted: 01.21.2026 18:11
    Story ID: 556494
    Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 24
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 18th Air Force Leaders Visit 515th AMOW at JBPHH, by Theresa Valadez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    18th Air Force Leaders Visit 515th AMOW at JBPHH
    18th Air Force Leaders Visit 515th AMOW at JBPHH
    18th Air Force Leaders Visit 515th AMOW at JBPHH
    18th Air Force Leaders Visit 515th AMOW at JBPHH
    18th Air Force Leaders Visit 515th AMOW at JBPHH
    18th Air Force Leaders Visit 515th AMOW at JBPHH
    18th Air Force Leaders Visit 515th AMOW at JBPHH
    18th Air Force Leaders Visit 515th AMOW at JBPHH
    18th Air Force Leaders Visit 515th AMOW at JBPHH
    18th Air Force Leaders Visit 515th AMOW at JBPHH

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    18 AF, 18thAIRFORCE, 515 AMOW, 515th Air Mobility Operations Wing, 735 AMS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Story
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Story
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Story
  •   Add News & Images to Playlist
  •   Printable Version
  •   Request Audio Version